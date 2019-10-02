ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Hamerlinck, Eric, Fisher, Jacqueline, both of Milan.
Armstrong, Anthony, Bundy, Amanda, both of Colona.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Stirrett, Scott, Lesley.
Green, Charle, Jasmine.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
You have free articles remaining.
Stewart, Yolanda M., 7/18/1969, of 1216 4th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Aug. 1 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,998 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.
Summer, Lisa A., 10/1/1970, of 5627 E. 150th St., Cambridge; charge dismissed Aug. 21 on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise; $297 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Henderson, Daryl M., 9/24/1971, 2100 Washington St., Apt. 2, Lincoln, Neb.; guilty finding entered July 22 on aggravated DUI/3+; $4,249 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3+.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Mejia, Shelley Ann, 6/24/1970, of 113 East 7th Ave., P.O. Box 522, Colona; withheld judgment with supervision July 31 on DUI; $2,256 fine/costs, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.