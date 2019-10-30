ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Frost, Jacob, Torres, Erika, both of Moline.
Columbia, Anthony, Streat, Adriana, both of Moline.
Cunningham, Dianna, Vance, Chauneece, both of Rock Island.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Lewis, Matthew, Sage, Haley, both of Peru.
Shappard, Anthony, Jaco, Jennifer, both of Galva.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Miller, Dejuante, 8/21/1979, of 816 39th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on felony possession/display altered ID card; $974 court costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor obstructing identification.
Moore, Kearnice David, 10/25/1966, of 929 1/2 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $3,194 court costs, seven years DOC.
Nettles, Ahlee Ahmadd, 7/6/1998, of 3713 Boies Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 10 on mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams; $6,620 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed March 21 on possession of meth less than 5 grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
McClung, James I., 12/13/1963, of 1326 38th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 18 on DUI; $2,713 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.
McKibbin, Benjamin Gary, 8/10/1985, of 210 N.Green St., Walcott; charge dismissed Sept. 26 on DUI.