ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Nipper, Andrew, Raychel, Heather, both of Moline.
Doye, Darren, McConnell, Breanna, both of Silvis.
Davis, Jasoin, Beaston, Amber, both of Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Stabler, Brett, Teresa.
Riley, Jonathan, Dozier-Riley, Brandy.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Brown, Gregory Allen, 5/22/1986, of 932 State St. #3, Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $4,819 court costs, five years DOC. Charge dismissed on armed violence/category I.
Candela, Irvin D., 1/29/1994, of 2323 5th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 9 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $4,597 court costs, 30 months probation, 60 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cocaine/school/public high school/park.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Rhymes, Brytteny L., 5/21/1992, of 4790 Hickory Creek Dr., Apt. 6, University Park, Ill.; guilty finding entered July 16 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $3,156 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered July 16 mfg 10 more than 15 pills ecstasy/analog; 48 months probation with special conditions. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of meth/400 less than 900 grams and meth delivery/400 less than 900 grams.