ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Gomez, Jason, Davis, Jamie, both of Lynn Center.
Stuart, Andrew, Henslee, Cindy, both of Bettendorf.
Chandanais, Keith, Bradshaw, Amber, both of Rapids City.
Weis, Daniel, Smit, Margaret, both of Bennett, Iowa.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Coakley, Lance, Danita.
Hand, Christopher, Lynn.
Russell, Sherman, Tina.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Bowman, Jonathan D., 10/24/1989, of 2449 E. 74th St., Chicago; guilty finding entered Sept. 13 on felony unlawful restraint; $912 court costs, 24 months probation, 103 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 24 months probation, 103 credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle.
Bracamontes-Sosa, Didier, 2/16/2000, of 1563 31st Ave., Moline; withheld judgment Sept. 27 on possession of controlled substance; $3,122 court costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public service.
Brown, Bailey A., 1/30/1992, of 1202 SW 3rd Ave., Aledo; guilty finding entered Sept. 27 on armed violence/category I; $925 court costs, eight years DOC. Guilty finding entered on meth delivery less than five grams; seven years DOC. Guilty finding entered on possession of stolen firearm; seven years DOC. Guilty finding entered on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; three years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on armed violence/category I.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Elliott, Jeffrey D., 6/23/1965, of 2505 Devils Glen Rd., Apt. 1806, Bettendorf; charge dismissed Sept. 10 on DUI; $45 court costs.
Flores, Haisey I., 6/11/1998, of 1507 1/2 12th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 26 on DUI; $2,513 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.