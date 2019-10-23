ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Sierra, Devin, Rios, Liliana, both of Moline.
Ciesielski, Andrew, Heise, Emily, both of Moline.
Draus, Eric, Lane, Talor, both of Galva.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Carlson, Lillian, Aaron.
Smith, Jordan, Katherine.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Holland, Larry Roger Jr., 1/6/1987, of 319 10th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on give false fire alarm; $2,122 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge.
Holtz, Eric V., 12/27/1990, of 517 N. 3rd St., Eldridge; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on possession of controlled substance; $3,349 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail.
Horde, Harold Delbert, 7/6/1963, of 1621 1/2 10th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on aggravated DUI/3; $5,666 court costs, three years DOC.
Hyde, Jeffrey J., 6/23/1979, of 1211 45th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 6 on felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm and felony aggravated UUW/vehicle/CM violation and misdemeanor possession of cannabis/more than 30-100 grams/1st; $750 court costs.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Hinton, Kevin R., 11/13/1982, of 736 Sylvan Ct., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 25 on DUI; $3,261 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.