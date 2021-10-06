 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021
0 Comments

Daily record: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Edwards, Wayne A., 7/26/1991, of 214 32nd Ave. Ct., East Moline; charge dismissed on one count felony possession of meth less than five grams and one count felony theft/stolen/more than $500 less than $10,000 and one count felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd and two counts of felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000 and one count misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID. 

Gauthier, Seth J., 9/7/1990, of 5414 4th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 7 on forgery/issue/deliver document; $7,233 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Sept. 7 on burglary without causing damage; 24 months probation, 90 days credit time served, restitution. Charge amended on residential burglary. Charge dismissed on theft/unauthorized control/over $10,000 less than $100,000.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Brookins, Troy A., 3/17/1987, of 11058 Chandler Blvd., #3048, North Hollywood, Calif.; guilty finding entered July 22 on possession of cannabis/2,000 less than 5,000 grams; $5,280 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, two days credit time served. Charge dismissed on cannabis traffic/2,000 - 5,000 grams and mfg/del cannabis/2,00 - 5,000 grams. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Evans, Michael A., 10/12/1964, of 3506 W. Central Park, Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 1 on DUI; $2,283 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, two days in jail, five days credit time served. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker talks about Build Back Better agenda

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News