Daily record: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Edwards, Wayne A., 7/26/1991, of 214 32nd Ave. Ct., East Moline; charge dismissed on one count felony possession of meth less than five grams and one count felony theft/stolen/more than $500 less than $10,000 and one count felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd and two counts of felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000 and one count misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID.
Gauthier, Seth J., 9/7/1990, of 5414 4th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 7 on forgery/issue/deliver document; $7,233 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Sept. 7 on burglary without causing damage; 24 months probation, 90 days credit time served, restitution. Charge amended on residential burglary. Charge dismissed on theft/unauthorized control/over $10,000 less than $100,000.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Brookins, Troy A., 3/17/1987, of 11058 Chandler Blvd., #3048, North Hollywood, Calif.; guilty finding entered July 22 on possession of cannabis/2,000 less than 5,000 grams; $5,280 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, two days credit time served. Charge dismissed on cannabis traffic/2,000 - 5,000 grams and mfg/del cannabis/2,00 - 5,000 grams.