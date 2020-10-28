Daily record: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Reed, Vernon P., 9/11/1985, of 5343 N. Thornwood Ave., Davenport; charge amended/reduced on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present; $250 court costs. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact.

Rench, Joseph, 1/14/1997, of 1245 12th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 10 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000 and aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $183 court costs.

Reves, Tony, 12/26/2000, of 1325 36th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 22 on aggravated robbery/indicate arm with firearm; $3,615 court costs, 48 months probation, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Washington, Belden M., 1/27/1991, of 218 E. 7th St., Kewanee; not guilty entered July 9 on violate order/prior domestic battery; $200.

Weston, Justin, 8/3/1988, of 613 3rd St., Sherrard; guilty finding entered July 2 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $851 fine/costs, four years DOC.