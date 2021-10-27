Daily record: Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Henderson, Aaryis Demarlo, 4/24/2000, of 1547 40th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle; $3,139 court costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on armed violence/category I.
Henry, William H., 7/13/1991, of 4558 7th St., Apt. 6109, East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,996 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Hester, Jaylon T., 11/10/2001, of 3521 W. 42nd St., Davenport; $1,897 court costs, guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Hicks, Nolan Edward, 7/20/2000, 6625 34th Ave., #203, Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 23 on possession of controlled substance.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Alcala, Juan J., 12/15/1980, of 704 Henry St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 30 on felony possession of controlled substance; $2,125 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 30 days home confinement, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Aug. 30 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 24 months probation wit special conditions, 30 days home confinement, drug treatment. Charge amended/reduced on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence. Charge amended/reduced on felony possession of controlled substance. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Deshane, Logan A., 8/25/1995, of 406 N. High St., Port Byron; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 15 on DUI; $2,521 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.