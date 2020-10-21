Daily record: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McAden, Henry E., Jr.; 8/2/1975, of 2017 9th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 21 on domestic batter/other prior; $4,170 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/other prior.

McCrary, Kelly Lee, 5/3/1974, of 14689 Norrish Rd., Morrison; guilty finding entered Sept. 25 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $953 court costs, two years DOC.

Morrow, Anthony T., 9/13/1993, of 419 22nd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $600 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Potter, Russell A., 7/6/1962, of 121 W. Kellogg Ave., Kewanee; charge dismissed July 23 on domestic battery/other prior; $100 court costs.

Solomon, Dalton A., 5/10/2000, of 214 E. 2nd St., P.O. Box 92, Mineral, Ill.; guilty finding entered July 13 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $790 fine/costs. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony aggravated battery/public place.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS