Daily record: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Burrage-Thomas, Zachary Lynn, 3/26/1992, of 1525 9 1/2 Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 1 on domestic battery/other prior; $1,419 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/harm/violate order of protection.
Castro, Cristian, 4/16/1994, of 118 Maple St., Columbus Junction, Iowa; withheld judgment Sept. 23 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,805 fine/costs, 24 days probation with special conditions, three days credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Myres, Alicia A., 5/6/1985, of 314 S. Prairie St., Lacon, Ill.; withheld judgment Aug. 12 on possession of controlled substance; $615 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.
Riley, Kenneth L., 3/3/1979, of 406 E. South St., Cambridge; guilty finding entered Aug. 31 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; 30 months conditional discharge, 30 days electronic monitoring.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Bender, Kelsey M., 5/31/1996, of 1106 45th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 22 on DUI; $2,431 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Berntson, Hannah Rose, 8/13/1990 of 3219 36th St., Hillsdale; guilty finding entered Sept. 29 on DUI; $3,628 fine/costs, 18 months probation, 10 days home confinement.
Burns, Joseph M., 10/17/1988, of 713 11th Ave. 8 Ct., Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 22 on DUI; $2,881 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.