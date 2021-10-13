Daily record: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Smith, Michael M., 5/3/1988, of 245 N. Pleasant Ave., Galesburg; charge dismissed Aug. 27 on felon possession/use firearm prior.
Smith, Ryan G., 11/14/1985, of 569 22nd Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 3 on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000 and felony aggravated fleeing/damage over $300 property and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.
Taylor, Robert Earl, 1/17/1976, of 1313 14th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on burglary; $1,100 fine/costs, four years DOC. Charge dismissed on burglary and theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous convictions and residential burglary.
Thomas, Austen Michael, 10/5/1997, of 923 15th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Aug. 25 on felony aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; $1,984 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 25 on felony aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Zachary, Ebony Z., 6/30/1984, of 604 S. Main #A1, Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 30 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $2,775 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered July 30 on misdemeanor violate stalk no contact order; 24 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony possession of controlled substance.