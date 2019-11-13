ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Hast, David, Wassell, Kelly, both of Port Byron.
Bergheger, Jeremy, Baughn, Dawn, both of Milan.
Border, Ellen, Morrell, Lauren, both of East Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Vosecky, Patricia, Andrew.
Kovitz, Richard, Timothy.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
You have free articles remaining.
Buckholtz, Cody C., 8/2/1998, of 3539 13th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on aggravated unlawful use weapon/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; $1,999 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 60 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Aultman, Brad E., 11/19/1988, of 2310 W. 54th St., Davenport; charge dismissed Oct. 10 on DUI.
Bertotti-Kingery, Austin, 11/13/1997, of 700 Barry Ave., Muscatine; withheld judgment/supervision Oct. 16 on DUI; $2,216 fine/costs, 24 months supervision.
Bewley, Edward L., 2/19/1954, of 1306 53rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 18 on DUI; $7,981 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, restitution, electronic monitoring.
Bowman, Karyn Vivian, 2/25/1987, of 16405 US Rt. 67, Milan; charge dismissed Oct. 25 on DUI.
Brinkler, Gary, 10/30/1983, of 1418 1/2 18th St., East Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 18 on DUI.