{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Hast, David, Wassell, Kelly, both of Port Byron.

Bergheger, Jeremy, Baughn, Dawn, both of Milan.

Border, Ellen, Morrell, Lauren, both of East Moline.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

Vosecky, Patricia, Andrew.

Kovitz, Richard, Timothy.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Buckholtz, Cody C., 8/2/1998, of 3539 13th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on aggravated unlawful use weapon/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; $1,999 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 60 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Aultman, Brad E., 11/19/1988, of 2310 W. 54th St., Davenport; charge dismissed Oct. 10 on DUI.

Bertotti-Kingery, Austin, 11/13/1997, of 700 Barry Ave., Muscatine; withheld judgment/supervision Oct. 16 on DUI; $2,216 fine/costs, 24 months supervision.

Bewley, Edward L., 2/19/1954, of 1306 53rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 18 on DUI; $7,981 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, restitution, electronic monitoring. 

Bowman, Karyn Vivian, 2/25/1987, of 16405 US Rt. 67, Milan; charge dismissed Oct. 25 on DUI.

Brinkler, Gary, 10/30/1983, of 1418 1/2 18th St., East Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 18 on DUI.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments