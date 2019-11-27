{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Duke, Benjamin, Mindock, Michele, both of Moline.

Gingerich, Trace, Docherty, Emma, both of Matherville.

Peek, Chad, Hodge, Laurie, both of Chicago.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Lenth, Pamela B., 3/1/1968, of 3406 42nd Ave. A #195, Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 10 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $820 court costs, 30 months probation, 120 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Oct. 10 on aggravated battery/nurse; 30 months probation/special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. 

Long, Steven J., 12/29/1980, of 1135 12th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment Oct. 25 on possession of controlled substance; $3,260 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. 

Lopez, Alexis, 4/20/1990, of 1137 Chicago Ave., Savanna, Ill.; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on misdemeanor AID/ABET unlawful display title/plate/1; $900 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on misdemeanor obstructing identification; 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony possession of stolen title/certificate/plate. Charge dismissed on felony unauthorized state/title/certificate and felony unauthorized certificate original/sale/title. 

