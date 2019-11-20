ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Brooks, Nathaniel, Chicago; Washington, Crystal, Oak Park, Ill.
Miller, Jacob, Sedlock, Amber, both of Colona.
Hudson, Matthew, Gonzalez, Emilda, both of Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Munos, Melissa, Brian.
Corby-Winn, Adrianna, Winn, Jonas.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Dolan, Leanna M., 11/4/1980, of 1705 32nd St., Rock Island; withheld judgment Oct. 31 on possession of meth less than five grams; $5,070 fine/costs; 24 months probation/special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.
Duarte, Jorge Pablo Santiago, 4/13/2000, of 942 22nd St., Rock Island; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Oct. 31 on burglary without causing damage; $1,544 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on burglary without causing damage.
Garrels, Alexander, 7/2/1993, of 441 W. James St., #1, Walcott; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on felon poss/use firearm prior; 10 years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct 24 on AID/ABET/poss/sell stolen vehicle; 10 years DOC.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Hunt, Joe Albert, 7/11/1977, of 1833 W. 2nd St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 3 on DUI; $2,681 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 300 hours public/community service, five days in jail.