ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Baldwin, Jeffrey, Erickson, Tara, both of Moline.
Schwertman, Nicholas, Coleman, Tajia, both of Silvis.
Burrows, Joseph, Aaronson, Lynn, both of East Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Stewart, James William, 5/1/1962, homeless, Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 18 on forgery/issue/deliver document; $73 court costs.
Swailes, Christopher, 5/24/1981, of 14657 100th St., Unit 114, Wapello, Iowa; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,010 court costs, 24 months probation.
Tucker, Kiersten L., 12/15/1993, of 359 15th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 27 on residential burglary and theft control intent $500 less than $10,000; $7,781 court costs.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Willhite, Sarah J., 7/31/1997, of 10501 Ridgewood Rd., Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 5 on DUI; $2,797 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Zerihoun, Mulugeta, 1/24/1960, of 1194 27th St., Apt. 6, Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 27 on DUI; $30 court costs.