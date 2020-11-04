Daily record: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Bruno, Rory D. Jr., 4/11/2001, of 1025 11th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Sept. 30 on aggravated discharge firearm/building/school; 15 years DOC. Charge dismissed on murder/other forcible felony.
Coleman, Emanuell Joseph, 2/18/1988, of 1542 8th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 5 on aggravated battery/great bodily harm; three years DOC.
Cosper, Brandon Lee, 11/12/1993, of 1444 W. 4th St 1/2, Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 8 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,970 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery less than 5 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Anderson, Leah J., 1/14/1997, of 505 SW 6th Ave., Galva; charge dismissed Aug. 20 on possession of meth less than 5 grams.
Campbell, Kristopher L., 11/14/1979, of 602 Cole St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Aug. 13 on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Maloney, James R., 7/10/1991, of 22 Deer Hollow Dr., Coal Valley; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 23 on Sept. 23 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!