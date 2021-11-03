Daily record: Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
McGrown, Terron Lee, 7/23/1990, of 3755 Hubbard Ave. N., Apt. 202, Robbinsdale, Minn.; guilty finding entered on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,840 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on felony domestic battery/other prior; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.
Mhoon, Ivory Michael, 8/2/2002, of 3512 70th St., Apt. 203, Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 10 on felony possession of cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams; $13,910 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended on felony mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams and one count felony aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID and misdemeanor mfg/del cannabis/2.5-10 grams and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Miller, Brittany L., 9/6/1996, of 3561 41st St. 10, Moline; charge dismissed July 7, 2020, court date Sept. 23, on three counts of forgery/issue/deliver document; $1,832 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Wiggins, Lyndell L., 10/11/1991, of 461 N. East St., Galesburg; charge dismissed Aug. 25 on two counts of felony aggravated battery/public place and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500 and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Freeman, Mariah L., 7/9/1992, of 1235 49th Ave. Ct. #204, East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 22 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Gonzalez, Faustino, 1/12/1958, of 4315 7th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 22 on DUI; $2,631 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.
Hampton, Rennetta M., 8/18/1983, of 321 E. 15th St., Davenport; charge dismissed Sept. 30 on DUI.