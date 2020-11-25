Daily record: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Campbell, Niko Wayne, 10/26/1992, of 925 24th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 23 on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams; $4,309 fine/costs, eight years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/100 less than 400 grams. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance and mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.
Cantrill, Susan K., 5/24/1973, of 1 W. Grant St., P.O. Box 72, Preston, Iowa; guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated domestic battery.
Carver, Adam Charles, 9/5/1983, of 2070 W. 4th St., Apt. D, Milan; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on theft/stolen/intent $500 less than $10,000; $2,728 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, eight days credit time served, restitution. Charge dismissed on theft/stolen/less than $500 previous conviction.
Dykeman, Nicholas John, 1/18/1981, of 917 1st Ave. 1/2, Silvis; withheld judgment Oct. 23 on other amount amph/fentanyl/analog; $4,196 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.
Franks, Jessica Renee, 11/27/1979, of 107 5th St., Carbon Cliff; charge dismissed Oct. 27 on two counts of obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
Gordon, Samuel L., 12/13/1989, of 1835 N. Peoria Ave., Peoria; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $706 fine/costs, 24 month.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Miller, Devin M., 12/30/1992, of 120 14th St., Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 7 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Minjares, Bryan, 1/5/1991, of 801 Mansur Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 7 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
McIntosh, Paul J., 7/18/1967, of 3706 Morton Dr., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 24 (court date Sept. 30) on DUI; $2,881 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Melikiadi, Kabura, 1/1/1986, of 1425 5th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 6 on DUI; $2,730 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Pajor, Wojtek, 3/1/1986, of 85 Silvermine Ave., Norwalk, Conn.; guilty finding entered Aug. 12 on possess cannabis more than 5,000 grams; $25,265 court costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days electronic monitoring. Charge dismissed on cannabis trafficking more than 5,000 grams and mfg/del cannabis/more than 5,000 grams.
