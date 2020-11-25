Daily record: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Campbell, Niko Wayne, 10/26/1992, of 925 24th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 23 on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams; $4,309 fine/costs, eight years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/100 less than 400 grams. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance and mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.

Cantrill, Susan K., 5/24/1973, of 1 W. Grant St., P.O. Box 72, Preston, Iowa; guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated domestic battery.

Carver, Adam Charles, 9/5/1983, of 2070 W. 4th St., Apt. D, Milan; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on theft/stolen/intent $500 less than $10,000; $2,728 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, eight days credit time served, restitution. Charge dismissed on theft/stolen/less than $500 previous conviction.

Dykeman, Nicholas John, 1/18/1981, of 917 1st Ave. 1/2, Silvis; withheld judgment Oct. 23 on other amount amph/fentanyl/analog; $4,196 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.