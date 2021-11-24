Daily record: Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Morrow, Vincent R., 8/17/1984, of 602 12th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $5,385 fine/costs, 48 months probation.
Overstreet, Amanda A., 8/17/1991, of 1530 17th St., Moline; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on felony possession/display altered ID card; $1,249 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and felony possession/display altered ID card and felony forgery/possess with intent and felony forgery/issue/deliver document. Withheld judgment/2nd Chance on misdemeanor theft/stolen/less than $500; 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service, 180 days in jail.
Pizano-Ramirez, Francisco, 10/21/1977, of 4320 5th Ave, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $714 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 95 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Lambert, Steven W., 11/8/1978, of 803 Columbus Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 14 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $75 fine/costs, three years DOC.