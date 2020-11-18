Daily record: Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Perez, Ernesto A., 4/26/2002, of 2626 W. 47th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 16 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,399 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices.
Randall, Shayla Beth, 3/8/1980, of 1237 20th Ave. Way, East Moline; withheld judgment Sept. 28 on possession of controlled substance; $4,420 fine/costs, 24 moths probation with special conditions.
Sanchez-Casco, Isai, 11/13/1993, of 714 11th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 16 on felony aggravated battery/use deadly weapon; $1,211 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Flora, Irakoze, 4/11/1999, of 402 12th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 14 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Garvin, Richard G., 11/14/1958, of 225 41st St., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 30 on DUI; $2,531 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.
Halberg, Christopher, 8/19/1987, of 2926 32nd St. Ct., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on DUI; $3,251 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days home confinement.
Helmick, Ashley N., 12/12/1996, of 2155 7th St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 14 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
