Daily record: Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
Daily record: Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Harden, Vincent, 3/24/1990, of 647 16th Ave, Apt. 702, East Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 29 o possession of meth less than 5 grams.

Hayes, Kevin, 3/29/1963, of 2012 E. 25th St., Des Moines; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,390 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Haynes, Joshua JB, 5/15/1992, of 4068 Poppy Garden Rd. #1W, Colona; charge dismissed on forgery/issue/deliver document. 

Hendricks, Jacqueline, 4/18/1980, of 7520 E. Collidge St., Scottsdale, Ariz.; charge dismissed Oct. 21 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Cabada-Bretada, Luis M., 9/29/1984, of 641 Manchester Drive, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 20 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $1,749 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence. 

Cliff, Jameela I., 7/23/1991, of 523 W. 5th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st. 

Clifford, John L., 1/21/1971 of 660 Co Rd. 1150 N., Henry, Ill.; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on aggravated DUI/3; $3,461 fine/costs, four years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/no valid insurance and aggravated DUI/3.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS 

Henning, Brent W., 2/8/1971, of 23823 178th Ave. N., Cordova; guilty finding entered Oct. 28 on DUI; $2,683 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement. 

