Daily record: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Holman, Kelsie E., 1/18/1993, of 370 39th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,701 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 14 days credit time served.
Holman, Kelsie E., 1/18/1993, of 320 39th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st; $676 court costs. Guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Felser, Michael L., 9/23/1976, of 726 N. Chestnut St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Aug. 28 on possession of controlled substance.
Felser, Michael L., 9/23/1976, of 713 Ash Dr. Country Manor, Geneseo; guilty finding entered Aug. 28 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; two years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Whipple, Kristin N., 2/26/1989, of 600 Heinze Dr., Rock Falls, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 16 on DUI; $2,331 fine/costs, six months supervision.
Witherspoon, Jordan Ryan, 12/15/1995, of 406 16th St., Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 23 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
