Daily record: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Holman, Kelsie E., 1/18/1993, of 370 39th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,701 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 14 days credit time served.

Holman, Kelsie E., 1/18/1993, of 320 39th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st; $676 court costs. Guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Felser, Michael L., 9/23/1976, of 726 N. Chestnut St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Aug. 28 on possession of controlled substance.

Felser, Michael L., 9/23/1976, of 713 Ash Dr. Country Manor, Geneseo; guilty finding entered Aug. 28 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; two years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS