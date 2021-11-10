Daily record: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Anderson, Elisha Levell, 8/14/1983, of 111 20th St., Apt. #211, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm in public; $1,034 fine/costs, 18 months probation. Charge dismissed on felony felon possess/use weapon/firearm.
Behne, Scott Alan, 2/28/1992, of 3938 Partridge Circle, Bettendorf; charge dismissed Oct. 28 on possession of controlled substance.
Blankenship, Jill L., 9/26/1985, of 111 E. 35th St., Apt. #6, Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,717 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 29 days credit time served.
Branigan, Brandon D., 12/27/1990, of 4511 12th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct 21 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $1,209 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. Charge dismissed on felony fleeing/attempt elude officer 3+.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Schomburg, James M., 6/25/1965, of 4110 4th Ave. A, East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 21 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treament.