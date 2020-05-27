Daily record: Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Daily record: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Marion, Nicholas, 11/23/1994, of 2426 W. 38th Place, Davenport; guilty finding entered April 22 on aggravated stalking/violence civil/order of protection; $811 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 483 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered April 22 on stalking/cause fear for safety; 24 months conditional discharge, 583 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on stalking/cause/fear for safety and aggravated stalking/violence civil/ O/P.

McAdams, David Jamal, 10/28/1988, of 210 E. 8th St., Milan; guilty finding entered April 17 on domestic battery/other prior; $1,249 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 35 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/other prior.

McDuffy, Latwan, 8/4/1973, of 111 20th St. #214, Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 16 on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle; $1,349 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

 

Vanderham Jr., Richard K., 9/3/1994, of 116 Glenview Ct., Sherrard; withheld judgment with supervision March 5 on DUI; $1,833 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

Washington, Melvin, 2/11/1959, of 323 Oak St., Davenport; guilty finding entered March 12 on DUI; $2,981 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.

