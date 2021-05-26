Daily record: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Roebuck, Ashley A., 7/16/1987, of 4229 State St., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered April 23 on burglary; $7,168 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution. Guilty finding entered April 23 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed April 23 on two counts of possession of controlled substance.
Scales, Danarion Fred, 8/12/1991, of 1724 7th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed April 27 on possession of controlled substance.
Schmidt, Aaron Howard, 12/12/1994, of 712 Mansur Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered May 3 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,529 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Shaw, Donald J., 9/29/1998, of 705 Roosevelt Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 29 on felony aggravated robbery/indicate arm with firearm; $30 fine/costs, seven years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor theft/unauthorized conditions/less than $500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Loewen, Catherine M., 10/11/1994, of 3323 Forest Road, Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision April 28 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Lopez, Jesus T., 3/12/2000, of 2689 6th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision April 21 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Lweh, Ler, 7/13/1984, of 2303 26th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision April 28 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.