Daily record: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Roebuck, Ashley A., 7/16/1987, of 4229 State St., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered April 23 on burglary; $7,168 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution. Guilty finding entered April 23 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed April 23 on two counts of possession of controlled substance.

Scales, Danarion Fred, 8/12/1991, of 1724 7th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed April 27 on possession of controlled substance.

Schmidt, Aaron Howard, 12/12/1994, of 712 Mansur Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered May 3 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,529 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Shaw, Donald J., 9/29/1998, of 705 Roosevelt Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 29 on felony aggravated robbery/indicate arm with firearm; $30 fine/costs, seven years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor theft/unauthorized conditions/less than $500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS