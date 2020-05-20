Daily record: Wednesday, May 20, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Hanson, Kyler T., 1/25/1996, of 927 Green St., Henry, Ill.; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on forgery/issue/deliver document; $2,657 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail.

Herman, Austin Michael, 11/4/1993, of 1705 9th Ave., Viola; guilty finding entered April 6 on aggravated DUI/3; $2,379 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 32 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.

Hines, Larry Lee, 5/19/1984, of 3208 Boise Ave., Davenport; charge dismissed on possession of meth less than 5 grams.

Horn, Paul G., 3/29/1996, of 618 6th Ave. S., Clinton; guilty finding entered March 20 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,577 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 17 days credit time served.

Jackson, Mark Duane, 9/29/1968, of 1330 W. S. Street, Davenport; charge dismissed April 23 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.