Daily record: Wednesday, May 13, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Brown, Dionte Marquell, 4/18/1996, of 1805 15th St., Apt. E, Silvis; charge dismissed March 31 on four counts calculated criminal drug conspiracy and mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog and mfg/del one less than 15 grams heroin/analog and drug-induced homicide; $63 court costs.

Brown, Mary Ann, 4/21/1969, of 1805 15th St., Apt E, Silvis; charged dismissed March 31 on two counts of calculated criminal drug conspiracy and two counts of mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog and mfg/del one less 15 grams heroin/analog and controlled substance trafficking.

Cartwright-Nye, Donovan J., 9/21/2000, of 1407 12th Ave., Apt. 7, Moline; guilty finding entered April 9 on firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible; $1,467 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 41 days credit time served.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Parker, Javion D., 8/4/2001, no address provided; guilty finding entered March 19 on aggravated robbery/indicate arm with firearm; 54 months DOC. Charge dismissed on armed robbery/armed with firearm and theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000 and mob action/force/2+ persons.