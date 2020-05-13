Daily record: Wednesday, May 13, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Brown, Dionte Marquell, 4/18/1996, of 1805 15th St., Apt. E, Silvis; charge dismissed March 31 on four counts calculated criminal drug conspiracy and mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog and mfg/del one less than 15 grams heroin/analog and drug-induced homicide; $63 court costs.
Brown, Mary Ann, 4/21/1969, of 1805 15th St., Apt E, Silvis; charged dismissed March 31 on two counts of calculated criminal drug conspiracy and two counts of mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog and mfg/del one less 15 grams heroin/analog and controlled substance trafficking.
Cartwright-Nye, Donovan J., 9/21/2000, of 1407 12th Ave., Apt. 7, Moline; guilty finding entered April 9 on firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible; $1,467 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 41 days credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Parker, Javion D., 8/4/2001, no address provided; guilty finding entered March 19 on aggravated robbery/indicate arm with firearm; 54 months DOC. Charge dismissed on armed robbery/armed with firearm and theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000 and mob action/force/2+ persons.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Jones, Demetria D., 2/26/1972, of 3535 W. 43rd St. 76, Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision March 12 on DUI; $2,480 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Jones, Jordan R., 9/16/1983, of 3315 3rd St. A., East Moline; guilty finding entered March 3 on DUI; $1,062 fine/costs, five days periodic imprisonment, conditional discharge.
