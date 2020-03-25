Daily record: Wednesday, March 25, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Richardson, Chasity Dawn, 7/12/1983, of 805 W. 2nd St., Apt. 4A, Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 27, 2019, court date Jan. 28 on possession of controlled substance; one year DOC.

Rivera-Pantoja, Alejandro, 8/18/1994, of 3104 Avenue of the Cities; guilty finding entered Jan. 10 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $5,140 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor violate order protection.

Rushing, Wayne D., 7/24/1964, of 1151 39th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 10 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; $3,059 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 120 days in jail, 30 days credit time served.

Schafer, Jeremy, 8/13/1988, of 302 Larson Ct., Apt. 3, Hillsdale; charge dismissed on identity theft/less than $300; $1,819 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES