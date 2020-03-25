Daily record: Wednesday, March 25, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Richardson, Chasity Dawn, 7/12/1983, of 805 W. 2nd St., Apt. 4A, Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 27, 2019, court date Jan. 28 on possession of controlled substance; one year DOC.
Rivera-Pantoja, Alejandro, 8/18/1994, of 3104 Avenue of the Cities; guilty finding entered Jan. 10 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $5,140 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor violate order protection.
You have free articles remaining.
Rushing, Wayne D., 7/24/1964, of 1151 39th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 10 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; $3,059 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 120 days in jail, 30 days credit time served.
Schafer, Jeremy, 8/13/1988, of 302 Larson Ct., Apt. 3, Hillsdale; charge dismissed on identity theft/less than $300; $1,819 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
McPherson, Nickolus A., 6/23/1988, of 805 N. Elm #1, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on felony threaten a public official; $1,974 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on felony threaten a public official and felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Meier, Alicia D., 10/20/1993, of 1007 N. Chestnut, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,031 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!