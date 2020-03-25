Daily record: Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Daily record: Wednesday, March 25, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Richardson, Chasity Dawn, 7/12/1983, of 805 W. 2nd St., Apt. 4A, Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 27, 2019, court date Jan. 28 on possession of controlled substance; one year DOC.

Rivera-Pantoja, Alejandro, 8/18/1994, of 3104 Avenue of the Cities; guilty finding entered Jan. 10 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $5,140 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor violate order protection. 

Rushing, Wayne D., 7/24/1964, of 1151 39th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 10 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; $3,059 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 120 days in jail, 30 days credit time served.

Schafer, Jeremy, 8/13/1988, of 302 Larson Ct., Apt. 3, Hillsdale; charge dismissed on identity theft/less than $300; $1,819 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

McPherson, Nickolus A., 6/23/1988, of 805 N. Elm #1, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on felony threaten a public official; $1,974 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on felony threaten a public official and felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

Meier, Alicia D., 10/20/1993, of 1007 N. Chestnut, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,031 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. 

