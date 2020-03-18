Daily record: Wednesday, March 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
McCourt, Brian, 12/16/1959, of 1705 32nd St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 9 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $999 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, home confinement, 10 days in jail.
McGee, Antario Trashawn, 11/3/1999, of 218 E. 9th St., Apt. 7, Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $5,713 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
McShane, Antonio Davon, 11/27/1990, of 1031 18th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 31 on use forged credit/debit card/less than $300; $1,592 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Guilty finding entered Jan. 31 on use forged credit/debit card/less than $300, 24 months probation.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Jacobson, Mark G., 7/14/1956, of 2445 N. 2000th Ave., Coal Valley; guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on criminal trespass to residence/person present; $2,224 fine/costs, 18 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, medical/mental treatment, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500 and misdemeanor cruelty to animals and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Noppe, James L., 8/18/1968, of 2006 24th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Jan. 2 on DUI.
Oliva, Kio S., 5/15/1990, of 1427 17th St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 29 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Pittman, Todd W., 5/9/2019, of 5620 34th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 7 on DUI; $2,183 fine/costs, 24 months probation, alcohol treatment.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Younggren, Dane R., 10/19/1953, of 338 Roosevelt Ave., Kewanee; charge dismissed Dec. 12 on DUI.