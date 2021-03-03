Daily record: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Campbell, Ashley, 10/4/1995, of 4108 11th St. #1D, Rock Island; charge dismissed Feb. 11 on possession of controlled substance.

Clark, Andrew Philip, 12/23/1982, of 519 29th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 9 on possession of controlled substance; $3,415 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

Cooke, Freddie J., 4/28/1989, of 254 45th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 12 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $3,120 fine/costs, 24 months probation.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Wells, Matthew D., 5/30/1988, of 111 20th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 21 on identity theft/$300-$2,000; $286 court costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on bad check/obtain controlled property/more than $150 and two counts of theft/deception/more than $500 less than $10,000.

West, Jeremy B., 7/23/1987, of 843 W. 10th St., Milan; charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS