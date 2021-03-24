Daily record: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Voorhis, Dennis Richard, 8/17/1968, of 647 16th Ave., Apt. 709, East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 10 on domestic battery/other prior; $1,419 court costs, 24 months probation, 623 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery/great bodily harm and domestic battery/other prior.

Woods, Tyler R., 4/11/1998, of 1127 1/2 3rd St., Moline; charge dismissed Feb. 2 on possession of stolen firearm and mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams and possession of controlled substance.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Morrow, Darrell R., 3/31/1972, of 1120 19th 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 3 on DUI; $2,743 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment.

Moyer, David L. E., 8/5/1983, of 2542 Boise Ave., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 3 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, 10 days in jail.

Rios, Patricia, 10/12/1992, of 1723 14th St., Moline; 1723 14th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 19 on DUI; $2,913 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 10 days electronic monitoring.

