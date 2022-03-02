Daily record: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Slater, David E., 10/21/1980, of 700 Pershing Rd. 333, Maquoketa; guilty finding entered Feb. 3 on felony meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $600 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail, 11 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams and misdemeanor possession of cannabis/more than 10-30 grams/1st.

Sparling, Alisha Anne, 7/22/1983, of 3700 5th St., #H11, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 28 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,967 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Tate, Clinice D., 4/20/2002, of 813 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; withheld judgement/2nd Chance; $4,624 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. Withheld judgement/2nd Chance on possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Lopez-Perdomo, Jose M., 9/1/1997, of 1307 4th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 9 on DUI; 12 months supervision.

Marquez-Mandujano, Guadalupe, 10/17/1966, of 914 8th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 9 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

