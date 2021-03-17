Daily record: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Richardson, Clifford Lee, 7/10/1982, of 904 43rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 9 of mfg/del one less than 15 grams heroin/analog; $3,939 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Guilty finding entered Feb. 9 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; 30 months probation. Guilty finding entered Feb. 9 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; 30 months probation.

Sandusky, Erica E., 6/7/1991, of 2389 130th Ave., Matherville; guilty finding entered Feb. 2 on possession of controlled substance; $3,535 fine/costs, 24 months probation, three days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Bacus, Dakota J., 4/2/1991, of 4717 39th St., Moline; charge dismissed Feb. 3 on DUI.

Blizzard, Jefferey D., 5/23/1970, of 4826 45th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 9 on DUI; $3,533 court costs, 24 months probation, 60 days home confinement.

Canales-Luna, Jose L., 10/11/1998, of 1552 8th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 2 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

