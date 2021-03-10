Daily record: Wednesday, March 10, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Kennedy, Robert Lee, 10/16/1956, of 411 9th St., Moline; charge dismissed on mfg/del one less 15 grams heroin/analog and mfg/del heroin/school/public high school/park.

Magee, Jessica Lynn, 11/30/1982, of 1352 18th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 16 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,827, 30 months conditional discharge.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Ehrhardt, Amber M., 3/8/1988, no address given; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on felony theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000; $1,345 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, medical/mental treatment. Guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence; $1,374 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, medical/mental treatment. Guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; 24 months probation, medical/mental treatment. Charge dismissed on felony residential burglary and felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence.