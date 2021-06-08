Daily record: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McKenzie, Christopher M., 4/22/1977, of 1811 28th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered May 10 on possession of meth less than five grams; $770 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Moon, Lincoln L., 8/7/1976, of 100 E. Lincoln St., Apt. 5, Walcott; guilty finding entered May 20 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $1,039 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact. Charge dismissed on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present and misdemeanor interference report domestic violence and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.

Nees, Daniel Duane, 4/28/1978, of 4209 15th St., Moline; guilty finding entered May 10 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $7,119 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, restitution, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on criminal damage/government property/less than $500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Reese, Marissa E., 9/21/1976, of 3304 Candlewick Dr., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered May 19 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, alcohol treatment, 240 days public/community service.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0