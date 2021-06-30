Daily record: Wednesday, June 30, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Seeker, Gregory Isaiah Taylor, 3/15/2001, of 11325 140th St. #31, Davenport; guilty finding entered June 3 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,471 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 109 days credit time served.
Shelton, Mark E., 6/28/1971, of 1916 9th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed June 3 on domestic battery/other prior; $100.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Gosa, Thomas E., Jr., 5/5/1960, of 3705 9th St., Apt. #414, Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 10 on DUI; 12 months conditional discharge, electronic monitoring.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Swint, Jack D., 10/20/1960, of 512 1/2 W. State St., Atkinson; guilty finding entered April 23 on aggravated DUI/3; $4,296 fine/costs, 20 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3.
Vanbevern, Christopher P., 2/5/1976, of 308 N. 4th St., Alpha; guilty finding entered April 20 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $2,059 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge with special conditions, anger management, 120 days in jail.