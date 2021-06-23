Daily record: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Jacobs, Lynn Marie, 2/9/1962, of 2927 54th Ave. W., Milan; guilty finding entered June 3 on theft con intent less than $500 prior; $900 fine/costs, 24 moths probation, 90 days in jail, restitution.

Johnson, Lamont T., 1/17/1972, of 3817 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; guilty finding entered June 4 on aggravated robbery/indicate armed with firearm; $2,799 court costs, 30 months probation, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on armed robbery/armed with firearm.

King, Jenifer Marie, 1/13/1976, of 1616 5th Ave. 200, Moline; charge dismissed June 4 on possession of controlled substance; $1,300 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Kelley, James L., 1/16/1967, of 205 4th St., Colona; charge dismissed April 9 on aggravated DUI/5 and two counts of aggravated DUI/3.

Kersey, Jeremy E., 11/12/1978, of 101 1/2 N. Burr Blvd., Kewanee; charge dismissed April 13 on aggravated assault/operating motor vehicle/struck.

Lyon, Dillon R., 12/16/1996, of 318 N. W. 3rd Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered April 1 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,551 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, anger management, medical/mental treatment, special facility attend.

