Daily record: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Bluhm, Lawrence Williams, 4/28/1970, of 1006 29th St., Moline; guilty finding entered May 7 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,495 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession hypo/syringe/needles/1st.

Broski, Julian Dean, 5/9/1986, of 11601 CO Rd. 431, Heflin, Ala.; guilty finding entered May 6 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles; 17 days credit time served, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.

Brown, Randy C., 3/9/1962, of 843 15th Ave. No. 4, East Moline; guilty finding entered May 13 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,965 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Chedister, Jordan Michael, 2/2/1991, of 431 15th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered May 7 on felony felon possess/use firearm prior; $1,409 fine/costs, four years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on felony felon possess/use weapon/firearm. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and misdemeanor aggravated assault/use deadly weapon.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

White, Ashley E., 4/9/1980, of 4404 14th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 28 on DUI; $2,933 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 15 days home confinement.

