Daily record: Wednesday, June 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Chapman, Zachary R., 1/15/1990, of 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 4 on residential burglary; $549 fine/costs, four years DOC. Guilty finding entered June 4 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; four years DOC.
Lund, Courtney M., 1/10/1988, of 2411 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; withheld judgment June 4 on possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Hanson, Taja R., 7/8/1988, of 1416 14th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision June 8 on DUI; $2,443 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Kilcoin, Christopher M., 9/20/1972, of 1602 20th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision June 4 on DUI; 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Pollard, Christopher t., 6/24/1971, of 625 W. Main, Unit 6, Geneseo; charge dismissed June 8 on DUI; $10 court costs.
Roark, Bridgit C., 6/14/1998, of 2811 17th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision June 5 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
