Daily record: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McDanel, Melissa D., 9/18/1969, of 5155 28th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed May 7 on use forged credit/debit card/more than $300; $100 court costs.

Mejia, Marvin E., 1/10/1979, of 743 23rd St., East Moline; guilty finding entered May 14 on aggravated DUI/3; $4,829 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days home confinement. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3/BAC 0.16+.

Montez, Eduardo, 7/23/1983, of 343 N. Ave. 52nd,, Apt. 11, Los Angles, Calif.; charge dismissed May 1 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $1,340 court costs.

Ramey, Kassandra, 3/5/2001, of 1328 Gaines St. #12, Davenport; withheld judgment May 7 on use forged credit/debit card/more than $300; $1,518 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, one day credit time served.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS