ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Greer, Jason, Fowler, Kathryn, both of Milan.
Urquhart, Danny, Santa Fe, N.M.; Lindberg, Luann, Rio Rancho, Minn.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Austin, James, Brewer, Emilee, both of Carbon Cliff
Stawarz, Andrew, DeSutter, Kristin, both of Evanston
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Spencer-Williams, Kyna, Williams, Bernard Jr.
Seabloom, Zachary, Brianne
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Tolley, Jeffrey Allen Jr., 6/23/1986, of 8127 9th St. W., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 13 on aggravated DUI/3; $4,007 court costs, 24 months probation, 30 days periodic imprisonment, alcohol treatment. Guilty finding entered June 13 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; 24 months probation, 30 days periodic imprisonment, alcohol treatment.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Tolley, Jeffrey A. Jr., 6/23/1986, of 8127 9th St. W., Rock Island; charge dismissed June 13 on DUI.
Toolooze, Michael T., 11/12/1971, of 111 East 35th St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision June 5 on DUI; $2,569 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Tornquest, Karl R., 6/2/1994, of 3607 19th Ave., Moline; not guilty entered June 14 on DUI.
Torrence, Anthony S., 2/24/1978, of 904 1/2 1st St. Ave., Silvis; charge dismissed June 20 on DUI.