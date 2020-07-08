Daily record: Wednesday, July 8, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Long, Benjamin, 1/30/1985, of 335 16th St., Silvis; charge dismissed on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300 and two counts of forgery/issue/deliver document; $211 court costs.

Lopez, Jamie L., 9/19/1978, of 4703 51st Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered June 18 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $3,820 fine/costs, 48 months probation, 138 credit time served. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/peace officer.

McDonald, Wallace Hayes, 4/5/1982, of 1526 15th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered June 18 on felony domestic battery/other prior; $2,642 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered on misdemeanor interference report domestic violence; 30 months probation, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony domestic battery/other prior and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Chaffee, Hailey G., 3/15/1998, of 6112 34th Ave. A Ct., Moline; withheld judgment/supervision June 17 on DUI; $3,893 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Hugaert, Patrick L., 2/14/1968, of 2904 E. 35th St., Davenport; charge dismissed June 17 on DUI.

