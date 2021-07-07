Daily record: Wednesday, July 7, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Coker, Timothy Alan, 8/24/1958, of 718 15th Ave., Apt. 7, East Moline; charge dismissed June 17 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $147 court costs.
Colvin, Branden R., Sr., 11/18/1980, of Rock Island, address not provided; guilty finding entered June 25 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence; $700 court costs, 180 days credit time served. Charge amended on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present.
Compaore, Fatahou, 8/18/1990, homeless, of Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 17 on aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $549 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on criminal trespass to residence/person present and home invasion/cause injury.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Davis, Gene S., 10/2/1984, of 7052 N. 1700th Ave., Osco; guilty finding entered May 7 on felony aggravated battery/victim 60+; $1,615 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 174 days in jail, 87 days credit time served, medical/mental treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Larson, Todd J., 10/13/1964, of 315 6th St., Andover; withheld judgment with supervision April 14 on DUI; $3,058 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Lukas, David C., 5/30/1989, of 6 Green Acres Trailer Park, Geneseo; charge dismissed April 13 on DUI.