Daily record: Wednesday, July 7, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Coker, Timothy Alan, 8/24/1958, of 718 15th Ave., Apt. 7, East Moline; charge dismissed June 17 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $147 court costs.

Colvin, Branden R., Sr., 11/18/1980, of Rock Island, address not provided; guilty finding entered June 25 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence; $700 court costs, 180 days credit time served. Charge amended on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present.

Compaore, Fatahou, 8/18/1990, homeless, of Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 17 on aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $549 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on criminal trespass to residence/person present and home invasion/cause injury.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES