Daily record: Wednesday, July 28, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Figures, Julius Y., 2/9/1987, of 2453 31st St. Ct., Moline; guilty finding entered July 6 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $989 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle.

Francis, Johnathan M., 1/5/1991, of 1700 Hospital Rd. #218, Silvis; guilty finding entered July 6 on possession of controlled substance; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Garcia, Lisett Carmen, 1/6/1997, of 144 6th Ave., Apt. 1, Moline; guilty finding entered July 6 on residential arson, $1,519 fine/costs, 36 months probation, 247 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on aggravated arson/know people present.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Shields, Justice L., 11/11/1999, of 304 N. 4th Ave., New Windsor; guilty finding entered May 28 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; 24 months probation, restitution. Charge dismissed on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000 and misdemeanor mob action/2+ person/comm fel/misd.