Daily record: Wednesday, July 21, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Ahmed, Leslie A., 3/3/1979, of 508 7th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 9 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $4,165 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Guilty finding entered July 9 on felony possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor obstructing identification.

Anderson, James Sean, 2/26/1968, of 1501 23rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 6 on possession firearm FOID expired/not eligible; $4,135 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 104 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered July 6 on possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation, 104 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on possession firearm FOID revoked. Charge dismissed on armed violence/category I.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Nelson, Jessica M., 9/14/1985, of 518 Elliott St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 25 on felony possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail, 73 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered May 25 on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail, 73 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction and felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.