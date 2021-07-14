 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Wednesday, July 14, 2021
0 Comments

Daily record: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Reed, Charles Laine Jr., 4/30/1982, of 1519 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 17 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $539 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony domestic battery/contact/1-2 previous conviction. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped and felony domestic battery/harm/1-2 previous conviction. 

Rehm, Katyanne E., 10/14/1981, of 6318 Birchwood, Davenport; guilty finding entered June 18 on modified/trail court; $1,599 fine/costs, restitution. Charge dismissed 12/20, 2020, court date June 18, on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Leverette, Chad D., 4/28/1975, of 709 N.W. 1st Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered May 27 on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $1,395 fine/costs, 90 days in jail, 86 days credit time served, drug treatment, anger management. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Sergeant, David M., 4/18/1963, of 1706 55th St. Place, Moline; guilty finding entered June 16 on DUI; $3,233 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge.

Stone, Christopher Lamont, 7/28/1985, of 2331 Hawthorne Dr., Bettendorf; charge dismissed June 4 on DUI.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News