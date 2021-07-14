Daily record: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Reed, Charles Laine Jr., 4/30/1982, of 1519 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 17 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $539 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony domestic battery/contact/1-2 previous conviction. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped and felony domestic battery/harm/1-2 previous conviction.
Rehm, Katyanne E., 10/14/1981, of 6318 Birchwood, Davenport; guilty finding entered June 18 on modified/trail court; $1,599 fine/costs, restitution. Charge dismissed 12/20, 2020, court date June 18, on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Leverette, Chad D., 4/28/1975, of 709 N.W. 1st Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered May 27 on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $1,395 fine/costs, 90 days in jail, 86 days credit time served, drug treatment, anger management. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact.