Daily record: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

Winckler, Patrick, April.

Tomich, Robert, Emily.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Callear, Darian J., 9/10/1993, of 19115 E. 950th St., Geneseo; withheld judgment/2nd Chance entered Oct. 16 on felony domestic battery/other prior; $2,209 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions; alcohol treatment, drug treatment, anger management, special facility attend, 180 days in jail. Not guilty on felony domestic battery/other prior and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.

Cool, Dexter D., 4/4/1998, of 711 Rose St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 17 on aggravated battery/use deadly weapon; $1,750 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, anger management. Charge dismissed on theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000 and armed robbery/no firearm.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES