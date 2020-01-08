Daily record: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Winckler, Patrick, April.
Tomich, Robert, Emily.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Callear, Darian J., 9/10/1993, of 19115 E. 950th St., Geneseo; withheld judgment/2nd Chance entered Oct. 16 on felony domestic battery/other prior; $2,209 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions; alcohol treatment, drug treatment, anger management, special facility attend, 180 days in jail. Not guilty on felony domestic battery/other prior and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.
Cool, Dexter D., 4/4/1998, of 711 Rose St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 17 on aggravated battery/use deadly weapon; $1,750 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, anger management. Charge dismissed on theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000 and armed robbery/no firearm.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Jacobs, Christopher L., 8/8/1980, of 355 28th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment Nov. 7 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,677 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
Johnson, Bryson H., 1/30/1991, of 2328 37th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Nov. 14 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,500 court costs.