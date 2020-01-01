Daily record: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Larabee, Joshua, Harris, Amber, both of Kewanee.

Salas, Eduardo, Gebel, Kara, both of Colona.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Richards, Leah M., 12/30/1984, of 2635 Fair Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 18 on aggravated DUI/3; $3,151 fine/costs, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 days periodic imprisonment. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked and aggravated DUI/2/passenger under age 16.

Rodgers, Darnell E., 12/1/1972, of 1017 W. Smith St., Peoria; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on felony false alarm/complaint to 911; $979 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, 90 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 24 months probation. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor disorderly conduct.