Daily record: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Larabee, Joshua, Harris, Amber, both of Kewanee.
Salas, Eduardo, Gebel, Kara, both of Colona.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
You have free articles remaining.
Richards, Leah M., 12/30/1984, of 2635 Fair Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 18 on aggravated DUI/3; $3,151 fine/costs, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 days periodic imprisonment. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked and aggravated DUI/2/passenger under age 16.
Rodgers, Darnell E., 12/1/1972, of 1017 W. Smith St., Peoria; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on felony false alarm/complaint to 911; $979 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, 90 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 24 months probation. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Scott, Keishan R., 11/26/1993, of 235 Goodrich St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $1,694 fine/costs, six months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm and two counts of felony aggravated battery/public place. Charge dismissed on two counts of misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Humphrey-Wellington, Breon, 3/22/1988, of 5818 Hillandale Rd., Davenport; withheld judgment/supervision Nov. 26 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.