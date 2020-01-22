Daily record: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Riley, Kaleb Michael, 2/5/1999, of 1630 25th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Nov. 21 on use forged credit/debit card/more than $300; $3,299 court costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 180 days in jail, restitution.
Rose, Allison K. Marie, 1/17/1980, of 119 Cherry Ct., Carbon Cliff; charge dismissed Nov. 18 on possession of meth less than 5 grams.
Ruiz, Daniel, 10/29/2000, of 1348 18th St., East Moline; withheld judgment Nov. 21 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $3,505 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 30 hours public/community service, one day credit time served.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Engelbrecht, Deanne C., 4/15/1971, of 1188 Oakwood Circle, Coal Valley; withheld judgment/supervision Dec. 4 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Ernst, Katelin E., 6/19/1996, of 2128 14th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 4 on DUI; $3,016 fine/costs, 12 months probation, 180 days in jail, five days electronic monitoring.
Forret, Gary A., 1/29/1945, of 3030 44th St., Moline; withheld judgment/supervision Dec. 10 on DUI; $1,827 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Nicholson, Matthew L., 3/18/1984, of 601 S. Stewart St., Trailer 19, Geneseo; charge dismissed Oct. 21 on DUI.