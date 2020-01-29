Daily record: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Zarate-Cendejas, Juan A., 3/23/1983, of 520 15th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 1 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $138 court costs.

Adams, Donterryus Christopher, 2/1/1988, of 1807 8th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 17 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present; 24 months probation; $1,168 fine/costs. Guilty finding Dec. 17 on misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500; 24 months probation, restitution, 107 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony residential burglary.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Washburn, Luke A., 11/2/1998, of 1409 W. 2nd St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm; two years six months DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor unlawful use black-jack/knife.

Wessels, Tara M., 3/27/1988, of 600 Greenway Ave., Colona; withheld judgment Oct. 24 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,026 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.